Attacked With Sticks & Bricks, Alleges BJP Bengal Prez Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh, President of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 7 April accused West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party of attacking him along with other BJP workers while they were conducting a political rally in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

Ghosh said that while the rally was going on, people who were returning from Banerjee’s rally were threatening BJP workers with sticks. “Police beat up our workers amid this,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ghosh told ANI that after BJP workers started leaving, police asked them to stay for a while.

“When I started leaving after all workers, police left me and went away. I was surrounded by hundreds of people who attacked us with sticks and bricks. I was injured and many vehicles were also vandalised,” he added.