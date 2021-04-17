BJP Releases Purported Audio Clip of CM Banerjee, Stirs Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell released an audio clip on Friday evening, 16 April, a day before the fifth phase of polling.
A female voice which claims to be West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a male voice on the other side claimed to be that of TMC's Sitalkuchi MLA candidate Partha Pratim Roy, can be heard in the clip.
In the audio clip Banerjee can be heard talking to the TMC candidate, allegedly asking him to hold rallies with the bodies of the four people who were killed by the security forces on 10 April, PTI reported.
The Trinamool Congress, however, has rejected the authenticity of the clip and has hit out at the BJP, asserting that the audio clip has been distorted to spread misinformation. Serious questions about wiretapping have also been raised.
BJP Chief JP Nadda aimed a direct attack on TMC and tweeted the audio clip, the legitimacy of which is yet to be verified.
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the TMC, has asked for an immediate, high-level and independent enquiry into the 'audio clip' released by the BJP IT cell.
Sinha told IANS in an exclusive interview that the Union government has "very strict rules" on authorisation of wiretapping and eavesdropping on telephone conversations.
He insisted that tapping phones of Opposition leaders without authorisation should not only merit stringent legal action but was tantamount to denial of privacy and political rights in what is still a democracy.
The clip allegedly claims that Banerjee is asking Roy about those killed in the Sitalkuchi firings during the fourth round of West Bengal Assembly polls. "Keep the dead bodies so that the party could hold a rally with the dead," the female voice is heard saying.
Sinha told IANS only national security agencies have the wherewithal to wire-tap phones and eavesdrop on telephone conversation.
If it is found, they did not do it and the audio clip is fake, the BJP has a huge explanation to make, said Sinha.
Sinha raised some serious questions and said, "If the audio clip is genuine, it is obvious the central agencies are behind the wiretap. If that is true, how is it possible they are releasing the material to the IT cell of the ruling party.”
He further said that Home Minister Amit Shah will have to come clean on who authorised the wiretap as the Intelligence Bureau is under the Home Ministry.
"If the audio tape is fake as Partha Pratim Roy has already denied any such conversation took place, Mamata Banerjee can sue the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for criminal defamation and the Election Commission will have to take cognisance of its illegal activities," Sinha added.
"The activity of the BJP IT Cell reminds of Goebbels propaganda department in Nazi Germany. The country should know where it is heading," Sinha said.
BJP leaders are accusing Banerjee of "playing politics over dead bodies".
Bengal BJP leader and sitting MLA Samik Bhattacharya referred to the part of the audio clip where the lady can be heard saying "SP, IC, Commandant could be transferred." Bhattacharya says that this shows the condition of law and order in West Bengal.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray warned the BJP of "walking into a pit".
During the previous round of Bengal polls, the BJP IT cell had released select portions of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee's leading political strategist Prashant Kishor and some journalists, claiming that even Kishor had acknowledged the BJP was headed to win the state polls.
Forty-five seats go to polls in the fifth phase on Saturday, 17 April, amid tight security, where over one crore voters will decide the fate of 342 candidates.
Districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and the districts of Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas in south Bengal are polling in this phase.
(With inputs from IANS)
