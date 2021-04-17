BJP Releases Purported Audio Clip of CM Banerjee, Stirs Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell released an audio clip on Friday evening, 16 April, a day before the fifth phase of polling.

A female voice which claims to be West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a male voice on the other side claimed to be that of TMC's Sitalkuchi MLA candidate Partha Pratim Roy, can be heard in the clip.

In the audio clip Banerjee can be heard talking to the TMC candidate, allegedly asking him to hold rallies with the bodies of the four people who were killed by the security forces on 10 April, PTI reported.