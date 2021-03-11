Attack on Mamata: TMC, BJP Delegations File Complaints With EC

The doctor who is treating her has said that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder and will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," the CM had said right after the incident, adding that no local police was present at the spot when the incident took place, and called it a “conspiracy”.

Photos have emerged of the CM lying in a hospital bed, her leg in a cast.

The police have registered a case over the attack, following a complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian, PTI reported.

The Election Commission of India has sought a report on the incident, which comes just a few days before the eight-phase elections in West Bengal, starting 27 March.