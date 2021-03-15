‘What About BJP Workers Killed?’: Shah Brings Up Mamata’s Injury

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in post-bound West Bengal's Bankura on Monday, 15 March, brought up the injury of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, as he went on to question about the ‘pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC's rule’.
“Mamataji has a leg injury, it's not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you're roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed... I pray you (Banerjee) get well soon but it would be nice if you also thought about my workers who have died in violence,” Shah was quoted as saying in Ranibandh in Bankura district.
Slamming the TMC government for an "increase" in the violence and corruption, the Union minister went on to say, "People voted (for) TMC for a 'Ma Mati Manush' government, expected the political violence to end. But the opposite happened. Violence and corruption increased, tribals had to pay Rs 100 for a certificate. Bring a BJP government (and) no tribal will have to pay for a certificate."
Shah's remarks come days after Banerjee was injured during campaigning in Nandigram, after which she was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.
The TMC has said that the incident was a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy' to take her life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, landing in a tussle with the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, the poll body on Sunday ruled out an attack on Banerjee, saying that the decision was based on a report by the state's observers and chief secretary. Minutes after the announcement, the poll body suspended the police officer in-charge of the CM's security in Nandigram.
Banerjee was discharged from the SSKM Hospital on Friday, and since then, has been campaigning in a wheelchair.
On Monday, she said no other government in the world has been able to do as much work as their government, as she called the PM “incompetent”.
"Many BJP MPs nominated for Bengal elections have done nothing for state... Will they engineer riots, spread lies if they win polls," she was quoted as saying at a rally in Purulia.
The elections in West Bengal will be held across eight phases, starting 27 March, with the results to be out on 2 May
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 15 Mar 2021,05:48 PM IST