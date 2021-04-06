WB Polls: TMC’s Sujata Mondal Attacked, Party Blames BJP

As polling for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections got underway, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, 6 April, filed a complaint with the Election Commission after party MLA and candidate from Arambagh, Sujata Mondal was attacked in her constituency.

In a video circulated on social media, Mondal can be seen being attacked by a mob while cops try to shield her. Mondal alleged that men wearing masks pelted her with bricks and stones.

An officer who was with her sustained head injuries, reported ANI.

The attack took place at Arandi-I, Booth No. 263, Mahallapara, according to the complaint filed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who alleged that the attack was carried out by “goons of the BJP”.

Meanwhile, BJP Bengal’s social media and IT cell member Akshay Singh shared the video, calling it “massive public anger against the TMC”.