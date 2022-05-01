How Women Farmers From Maha's Vidarbha Are Made Invisible Despite Workload

Rivers of ink have been spilled over discussing the lack of recognition attributed to women's labour in farming. The 'unpaid' nature of most work undertaken by women farmers has particularly drawn a lot of focus amongst econ-feminists and other social scientists in recent years.

The National Policy for Farmers drafted by the committee led by MS Swaminathan in 2007 identified any individual engaged in economic and/ or livelihood activity of producing primary agricultural commodities, be in the capacity of cultivators, sharecroppers, fishers, or gardeners, to be duly recognised for work in farming.

It also extends to include tribal families who perform shifting cultivation and others in horticulture, vermiculture, and agro-forestry.