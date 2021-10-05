I Was Supposed to Be A Tragedy But I Wasn't: The Joy Of Growing Up With Sisters

(This excerpt has been taken with permission from ‘How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories’ by Shubnum Khan, published by Pan Macmillan. Khan is a South African author and artist.)

I am the last born of four daughters in an Indian family, which obviously means my birth was a tragedy.

Well, at least for those who congratulated my mother with, ‘I’m so sorry,’ or, ‘Better luck next time,’ or who said things amongst themselves like it was a shame that it was a girl, again.

Now I don’t have kids so I’m not sure what it’s like but can you imagine carrying a human being inside you for the better part of a year and going through blood, sweat and tears to get it out only to hear, ‘Better luck next time!’