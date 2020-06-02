‘Hope & Pray Manu Sharma Has Reformed’: Jessica Lall’s Sister

Jessica Lall's younger sister Sabrina Lall, who fought tooth and nail to get justice and see Manu Sharma behind the bars said that she has “no objection” to his release from Tihar Jail on 1 June. However, Lall added that she hoped and prayed that he will never ever think of repeating his actions from 21 years ago.

"My opposing or not opposing matters absolutely zero. All I said was, I don't have any objection. You know when reality hits you, it is not a happy or a good feeling. But what to do now? All one can hope and pray for is that he will never ever think, forget about doing anything like he did 21 years ago," Sabrina Lall said, speaking to The Quint.

Sharma was released on Monday, 1 June, on grounds of “good behaviour”. He was awarded life imprisonment for shooting 34-year-old Jessica Lall dead on 30 May 1999, after she refused to serve him liquor.