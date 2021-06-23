International Widows’ Day 2021: History & Significance

International Widows' Day is observed every year on 23 June 2021. The day is observed to spread awareness about experiences of widows and to gather the support that they need.

According to the website of United Nations (UN), there are more than 258 million widows around the world. It is difficult for many of them to live their lives with basic rights and dignity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made life worse for many of them. Some of them have lost all source of income and have no money to fulfill their daily need and basic healthcare.

The website further mentions that experience from past pandemics like HIV/AIDS and Ebola, shows that widows are often denied inheritance rights, have their property grabbed after the death of a partner, and can face extreme stigma and discrimination, as perceived ‘carriers’ of disease.