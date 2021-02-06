India Must End Silence, Fight to Eradicate FGM – A Survivor Writes

I heard about International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which falls on 6 February, for the first time in 2015. It was also the first time in my life that I acknowledged, to myself and to the world at large, that I was a victim and survivor of the practice – known to me as ‘khatna’, but to the world as FGM.

I did not feel alone, after I read about the global campaigns to end FGM. There were over 200 million women in the world, just like me. I learnt that this practice was prevalent in epic proportions across 92 countries.

It’s no more a secret or hidden practice. Studies initiated by survivor-led organisations like ‘WeSpeakOut’ provide irrefutable evidence that FGM is alive and kicking in India. There have been cases involving members of my community – the Bohras – in countries like the USA and Australia.