Bihar Poll Result: Not Many, But How Are Women Candidates Faring?

Even as Bihar is witnessing a steady increase in the number of women who cast their ballot, the number of women candidates has dropped in 2020 Assembly elections.
Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD(U)) has fielded 22 women while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to 12 women candidates from the 110 seats they are fighting from.
On the other side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given tickets to 16 women, while the Congress has fielded seven and the Left has just one female candidate. On the contrary, a total of 273 women candidates were fielded in 2015 by various parties.
Here’s a quick look at how some prominent women candidates are faring so far in the elections, as the Election Commission (EC) indicated that the counting of votes could go until late evening.
Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav, is contesting from the Bihariganj seat in Madhepur district, on Congress ticket.
She is trailing behind JD(U)'s Niranjan Kumar Mehta by over 8,000 votes, as per EC data at 4 pm.
Former minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, Manju Verma's candidature from Cheria Bariyarpur on JD(U) ticket raised eyebrows.
Verma is trailing by more than 20,000 votes as on 4 pm on Tuesday, 10 November.
The ex-minister had to resign in 2018 over allegations in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, after her husband Brajesh Thakur was named prime accused in the case.
Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who recently launched her own outfit 'Plurals Party', is contesting from two seats and trailing in both.
While she has polls less than 2,000 votes in Bankipur, at 4 pm, Chaudhary she polled just 466 votes in Bisfi, the EC data showed.
She is also the daughter of former JD (U) MLA Vinod Chaudhary.
Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Games gold medallist in shooting, Shreyasi Singh, is contesting on a BJP ticket from Jamui constituency.
She is leading in her seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes – with RJD candidate Vijay Prakash trailing behind.
Singh is also the daughter for former JD (U) leader Digvijay Singh.
Asma Parveen is trailing from the the Mahua seat on a JD(U) ticket. The RJD's Mukesh Kumar is leading by over 6,000 votes in the seat.
Daughter of noted RJD leader Ilyas Hussain, Parveen gained appreciation for her relief work during the annual flooding in Bihar.
