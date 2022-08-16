'Taliban Will Take Us as Wives': Widowed Afghan Women Share Tales of Loss

The Taliban's refusal to allow women into workforce has pushed single mothers and widows into poverty.
(Illustration: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
“My husband was killed, and I was informed over a phone call. I heard screams and crying. My legs and hands were weak. At first I thought it was a joke, and then I was in a shock,” recalls Fawzia Wahdat, a prominent Afghan journalist.
Fawzia’s 29-year-old husband and well-known television journalist Hamid Seighani was killed in a bus bombing on 13 November 2021, 90 days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
Although ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks that shook Hazara-dominated areas around Kabul, Fawzia alleges that the Taliban murdered her husband.
Fawzia reveals that despite threats to her life, she continued working but feared for the lives of her loved ones, especially her husband and their eight-year-old daughter Neda.
“I noticed that strangers were following me, and a few days later, on 13 November, they killed my husband. After his death, I was in mourning for 20 days and was fired for taking excessive leaves. I’m sure my employers were pressured by the Taliban. They later admitted that our strength doesn’t reach the power Taliban has,” Fawzia adds.
After months of living in fear, and losing her husband, Fawzia decided to escape Kabul. On 20 December 2021, along with her daughter, she left her country and moved to Pakistan for a safer future. However, life hasn’t been easy since she fled.
According to an estimate by the United Nations, nearly 20 million people – at least half of the population – are facing acute hunger. Starvation continues to be one the biggest issues in the conflict-ridden country, yet the Taliban refuses to let women join the workforce, pushing single mothers and widows of former soldiers, government officials, and activists into poverty.
Speaking to The Quint about how the Taliban killed her first husband in 1999, and tortured her second husband a few months ago, Gul (name changed to protect identity), says:
Gul is a mother of five and teacher from Kabul, struggling to earn a living for her family – in the backdrop of worsening economic crisis in Afghanistan.
She alleges that the Taliban continues to threaten her children and her family for raising their voices against the regressive laws of the regime.
She narrated how the Taliban attacked her school when they entered Kabul, killed the guard, and have been chasing her and other women activists for the past year.
For the past 12 months, Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest against Taliban’s regressive laws. However, the regime has neither allowed women back in the workforce nor has it reopened schools for teenage girls.
To mark one year of “losing their freedom,” protests have been planned throughout the week, with excessive force being levelled by the Taliban to stop women from protesting.
On 13 August, a group of 50 women protested in the capital demanding “work, bread and freedom.” Minutes after they started the protest, Taliban opened fire on these women and arrested some of them.
Basira, one of the protesters, tells The Quint, “After they dispersed us with gunfire, I managed to run. Our group has been separated to run for safety. However, some of us have been detained and some are being followed.”
Speaking about how women have been fighting without giving up, Fawzia says:
(The author is an independent journalist based out of Paris. She is an alumna of University College Dublin and writes about international conflict and war.)
