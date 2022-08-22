When Courts Slut-Shame: Bail in Civic Chandran Case Sends Dangerous Signals

Reading this line, repeatedly, takes me back to the #MeToo movement. There are examples aplenty of 'woke' men from liberal spaces – from comedians who made career out of feminist content, to liberal journalists, actors and producers, and even activists.

It is as clear as daylight from the large number of men who were called out during the #MeToo movement that men use wokeness and liberalism as an ornament to win accolades in professional spaces. It may not necessarily translate into their personal principles – and it does not make them any less of a harasser.