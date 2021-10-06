Vehicle vs Human Life in India: One Man’s War Against Road Deaths

In April 2007, Piyush Tewari’s life changed forever. He was driving home after a normal day at work when his father called him to say that his first cousin had been hit by a vehicle when returning from school. A few people had witnessed the accident and some had watched the bleeding young boy by the side of the road asking for assistance, but no one had alerted the police, called an ambulance or driven him to hospital. The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries on 5 April, his 16th birthday.

Piyush stopped and left his car near Dhaula Kuan — he was too shaken to drive — and took an auto back home. The same night, he left unreserved in a train for Kanpur where the accident took place and on visiting the site the next day, he learnt the facts. His young cousin had been hit by a jeep that was coming from the wrong end, and in his panic to flee on having hit the boy, the driver ran over him a second time, leading this time to grievous injuries. The boy dragged himself to the side of the road and was leaning against a tree, asking passersby for help.