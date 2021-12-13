Taylor Swift Is 32: Here’s How She Keeps Reinventing Herself

My mother, whose frame of reference starts and ends with The Beatles, talks to me about Taylor Swift. This means two things – one, I have succeeded in my task as a self-appointed ‘Swiftie’, and two, Taylor Swift has broken another record set by The Beatles. The question remains, why are we talking about Taylor Swift?

The reason we are talking about Swift, the reason why everyone is talking about her, is not that she is young, pretty, or rich (with a net worth of $400 million), or even that she writes her own songs, that, while seemingly about her own life, nevertheless “speak” at a subliminal level to her listeners. Yes, there is all that, but she is also the youngest person ever – not to mention a woman – who has broken the most, if not all, the records set by the greatest musicians ever. She is the longest-reigning act of the Billboard Top 200 with 55 weeks at the Number One slot; she was also awarded Woman of the Decade by Billboard and holds 52 Guinness World Records. But how did she reach this level of fame and success?