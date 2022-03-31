A Feminist Revolutionary: Remembering Kamala Surayya Das on Her 88th Birthday

One of the most puissant feminist voices of the postcolonial period, Kamala Surayya Das holds a prominent place amongst the modern poets of India. She influenced a generation at a time when it was hard to imagine a woman even speaking up for herself.

As she wrote, "Like other women writers of my class, I am expected to tame my talent to suit the comfort of my family..."

Well, suffice to say she didn't, but what she did was – she dared to stray away from the norm, building herself into an exemplar who doesn't bow down in front of any man.