India Outing of the British Crown: I Hosted Queen Elizabeth at Taj Coromandel

(This is a reporter's diary entry- style blog from Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Taj Coromandel in Chennai in 1997)

It was in mid-1997 that I had received a call one day, from The British Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai , Sidney H. Palmer, to come over to his office for a meeting. He did not indicate the context for the meeting. I quickly went across to his office, which was close to Taj Coromandel, where I was , at that time, posted as the General Manager. As it was not yet in the public domain, he informed me in confidence that Her Majesty The Queen of England was expected to visit Chennai sometime in October ; and the High Commission was eagerly looking for an appropriate hotel for her to stay for about three nights.

It was very exciting news. I told Sidney that the Taj would be extremely honoured to have Her Majesty stay at the hotel. After that, we had several meetings locally, followed by a site inspection by the then British High Commissioner, Sir David Gore- Booth. We were finally delighted to learn that Taj Coromandel was chosen for Her Majesty, Prince Philip and the Royal entourage’s upcoming stay.