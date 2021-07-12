Zomato's IPO: Sage Advice for Green-Behind-the-Ears Investors

But you’re also mighty confused. Because you’re an innocent twenty-something who just plunged headlong into the equity game during the pandemic. There was nothing else to do but fiddle on the computer screen all day long. And when your friends began dabbling in shares, bragging about how much money they had made as the Nifty Fifty Index doubled from 8000 to nearly 16000, you could not hold back.

Even though your old man always warned you to stay away from three things - smoking, drinking, and gambling in stocks – “this satta-baazi has destroyed so many lives, never do it, just put your money in a bank FD”, he would say. But clearly, he was out of synch with this addictive rush of risk, fear, and greed.

Then your little sister – the brainy, curious one who always seemed to know about unusual things happening in our world - crashed through your reverie with a stunning question: “Bhaiyya, tell me, why is everybody going mad over Zomato’s IPO? Don’t they know that the company is making huge losses? See here. Last year it sold food worth Rs 2,605 crore, but lost Rs 2,386 crore. I am scared that you will repeat the Bitcoin mistake. You bought at $ 60,000, but in a few weeks its value had fallen to $ 30,000. Please be careful.”