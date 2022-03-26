Yogi Cabinet 2.0: More Brahmins Than Thakurs, Social Engineering for Dalits

During Yogi Adityanath's first tenure, the Uttar Pradesh BJP was tagged as 'Thakur Party,' as the opposition blamed him for siding with the Thakurs. After the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and the arrest of Khushi Dubey in the aftermath of the Bikaru incident, both Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) accused Yogi of being anti-Brahmin.

There were efforts during the election to cash in on this sentiment, but the BJP leadership succeeded to salvage the situation. It was pertinent to break the anti-Brahmin image of the Yogi government and the constitution of the Cabinet hints at that effort clearly.