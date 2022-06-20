World Refugee Day 2022: The UK-Rwanda Plan Faces a Series of Legal Battles

While the government continues to claim it will stop the illegal trafficking of people, and Johnson says, its “morally the right thing to do,” there has been no reduction in the numbers coming illegally to UK shores, since its announcement on 14 April.

Although the policy has received a great deal of backlash but it is not revolutionary, with Denmark, Israel, and Australia having implemented similar mandates in recent years. Not only individual countries, even the EU has acted in a number of ways to try to slow or stop migrants coming across the sea, including taking deportation to a processing centre in a third country. Following the widespread concern about the number of migrants dying while trying to cross from North Africa to EU countries, especially after the route through Turkey was curtailed.

At least 3,000 migrants from Libya who were heading for Europe have been transferred to the Niger capital of Niamey in recent years by the UNHCR, in concert with the EU's migration management programme. The EU has hailed it a success.

In the case of UK, Rwanda is not merely a processing centre. Added to that, threats of taking the UK out of the ECHR and plans to electronically tag asylum seekers are seen as acts of breaching international law and reprehensibly repressive moves. However, the fate of the policy will only become clear after the Supreme Court’s decision next month.