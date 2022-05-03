World Press Freedom Day: The Dangers of Being a Muslim Journalist in India

At this point of time, sometimes a journalist cannot even afford a human error or a bad typo in their reports.

While physical attacks are scary, constant trolling, death threats and organised harassment campaigns have also become a new normal. Last year, Muslim women, many of them journalists, were put up on a mock 'auction' online at least twice by Hindutva supremacist alt-right groups to silence them.

All this is not happening in a vacuum and even if you somehow overcome all the attacks, the job of constantly trawling through unimaginable amounts of hate against your identity will always hurt.



On 13 April 2022, Times of India Journalist Akhlad Khan passed away. Akhlad was a friend too and a fellow reporter who meticulously covered hate crimes. Three days before his death, he had advised me to look after my mental health after I wrote a long rant against the cruel monotony of documenting violence against Muslims.

At 28, this was Akhlad's second heart attack. The prevalent hate around was choking him from the inside yet he kept warning others to beware of the impact of hate. Despite anxiety and health complications, It was something very personal to him. He did this work as a moral duty.