World Ozone Day: Can a Global Afforestation Drive Stall Climate Change?

This year, the world is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Protocol on 'Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.'

The pact was signed on 16 September 1987 and every year, the 'International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer' commemorates the momentous occasion.

The Montreal Protocol remains the first treaty in the history of the United Nations to achieve universal ratification and brought together over 197 countries to collectively agree to protect the stratospheric ozone layer and phase out the production and consumption of Ozone-Depleting Substances (ODS).