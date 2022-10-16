World Food Day: Amid Supply Crisis, How To Make Sure We Leave No One Behind?

'Leave NO ONE behind' is the theme of this year’s World Food Day, and also an urgent call for the world to face the alarming reality that more and more people are being left behind amid a spiraling global food security crisis which is the result of multiple drivers.

These include the impacts of ongoing and protracted conflicts including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the climate crisis. Further exacerbating the problems are inflation spikes and dramatic rises in the prices of food, feed, fuel, fertilisers, and energy, threatening to create a food access crisis now, and possibly a food availability crisis next season.

Many people have been shocked by the images showing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity in many parts of the world over recent months and weeks.