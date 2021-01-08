COVID-19 Isn’t Over Yet. How Long Will ‘Work From Home’ Continue?

The Work From Home (WFH) culture — that has become the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and the gig economy are here to stay. However, this is not the first time that the world is seeing a paradigm shift in work culture.

For instance, the Industrial Revolution had also brought about profound changes; people started leaving their homes and toiling in an external work environment. This transformation gave birth to a new movement of skilled workers and was the beginning of the ‘9-to-5’ work schedule in office.

The development of public transportation brought further changes in the office culture. Consequently, the 20th century workforce turned into a commuting one, leading to a rise in employment opportunities in offices and factories engaged in manufacturing and the service economy.