Why India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Will Be Missed in Himachal Polls

Mr Negi had been voting in general as well as state elections since 1951. According to official records, he was born on 1 July 1917 in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh and later, worked as a government school teacher in the village.

The late centenarian's spirit to vote remained intact till his last breath. He in fact, encouraged citizens to vote and choose candidates who have a good track record in public service. According to him, voting was very important for the progress of the country and the state.

I had the good fortune of meeting Shyam Saran ji just a few days before he passed away. His home was a good 20 minutes uphill walk from the main centre of Kalpa village. The view of the majestic Kinner Kailash range from his house was simply jaw-dropping. Built in 1922, the house was a typical Himachali one—with the interiors being carved out of wood which gave a glimpse of the intricate artisanship of the pre-independence days.