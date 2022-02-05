With UPI Around, Do We Really Need the Digital Rupee?

The reinvention of money, coupled with innovation in payments, is rapidly changing the financial landscape across the globe.

The evolution of money from paper currency to account-based electronic money, and now rapidly proliferating programmable tokenised money, have led central banks to launch CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) backed by sovereign, representing a new form of central bank money.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February, announced the launch of Digital Rupee – India's version of a CBCD. It will hold the same value as a physical rupee.

Since we already have a robust digital payments infrastructure, do we really need the Digital Rupee? Here are a few reasons why we might.