With Renewed Push For Repatriation, What Lies Ahead For Rohingya in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, remarked during a recent visit to India that she stands poised to repatriate the Rohingya, also known as Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN), who are now living in camps.

The FDMNs are non-state citizens who are neither refugees nor citizens of their own country, but rather are categorised as citizens of another nation. As of August 25, the humanitarian catastrophe brought on by the rising violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State has already endured for five years.