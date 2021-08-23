With Afghanistan, Biden Presents His Own Rendition of America First!

"The Buck Stops Here", those words were popularised by President Harry Truman who kept a sign on his desk with this very saying inscribed. Truman believed that by stating it publicly, he would signal that the President has to make the decisions and accept the ultimate responsibility for those decisions.

And on Friday, 20 August, President Joe Biden had to do just that, take responsibility for the quagmire that America finds itself in with regards to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

This is President Biden’s third major address on Afghanistan since the chaos unfolded. Biden spoke about being united with their partners on Afghanistan and had reached out to key allies in UK's Boris Johnson, Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Emmanuel Macron, and other G7 member nations.