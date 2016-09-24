With Focus on Vikas, Deendayal Upadhyaya Went Beyond Public vs Private

Even in such a short span of his political career, Upadhyaya left an indelible mark on India’s political history mainly for three reasons. These are:

a) His thesis of Integral Humanism, a theoretical proposition based on essentially indigenous philosophy

b) His envisioning of a better-organised political party as a key democratic institution and also his non-compromising approach, steadfastly refusing to go with the competitive compromises of contemporary party politics

c) His excellent organisational skills, simplicity and unflinching commitment to the values close to his heart

