With a Divided Cong, ‘Maharani’ Raje Gaining Ground in Rajasthan?

If one thought that it’s only the Congress which is a divided house in Rajasthan, they are mistaken. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has factions within, with the internal fights so bitter that the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje’s pictures have not found a place even on the new posters placed outside the state BJP headquarters.

What many feel is that this must be for the first time in over 20 years that the two-time chief minister, who presently is also the BJP’s national vice president, is being “chastened” in such a manner.

The state president of the BJP, Satish Punia tried to defend it by saying: “Whose picture will be displayed in the hoardings, it is decided by the central committee of the party, it is not decided by any leader. Such changes keep happening.”

However, Raje’s absence on the posters has not gone down well with the large number of supporters that she has.