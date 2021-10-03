Will Jitendra Chaudhury’s Elevation Help the CPI(M) in Tripura?

At a time when Trinamool Congress is desperately trying to gain a foothold in the northeastern state, the main Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) finally decided to go for a change in the party leadership by choosing a 63-year-old tribal leader, Jitendra Chaudhury. He is also the president of the Ganamukti Parishad (GMP), party’s tribal wing in the state.

Also referred to as Jiten, he was a minister in Manik Sarkar’s Cabinet before being sent to the Lok Sabha by the party in 2014.

State secretary post, equivalent to the president post of other parties, became empty after the passing of veteran leader Gautam Das, who was elected for the post in the 2018 Party State Congress.