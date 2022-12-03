Will India's G20 Presidency Help PM Narendra Modi Internationalise Savarkar?

However, efforts to elevate Savarkar’s eminence worldwide can be severely hamstrung by the Hindutva icon’s belief in the centrality of violence and violent action in human behaviour.

It needs to be borne in mind that Indian nationalist icons, starting with Mahatma Gandhi, are universally considered epitomes of non-violence. In contrast, the latent violence in Savarkar’s political thoughts can hamper his embrace outside India.

In addition, Savarkar’s inexplicable linkage between Hindutva's history on the one hand, and violence on the other, would leave non-Indians bewildered about his formulation.

There is just one occasion when Savarkar defines Hindutva, which he codified in his 1923 essay, ‘Essentials of Hindutva’. KB Hedgewar was inspired by this tract to establish the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Savarkar wrote: ‘’Hindutva is not a word but a history. Not only the spiritual or religious history of our people as at times it is mistaken to be by being confounded with the other cognate term Hinduism, but a history in full.” This explanation remains incomprehensible to even most Indians. Despite this, millions of Indians revere Savarkar and are blind followers without subjecting his opinions to scrutiny because of the prejudicial politics it strengthens.

But, it would be folly to expect people from other countries to venerate him the way they hold the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and even Jawaharlal Nehru in high esteem.

It remains to be seen if after prioritising a visit to Savarkar’s quasi-memorial over iconic national monuments, including the two dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi—Rajghat and Gandhi Smriti—the controversial Hindu nationalist ideologue would be talked about in the course of other events during India’s G20 presidency.