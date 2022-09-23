Will India’s Bureaucratic Reforms Remain In a Sorry State Or Rise From Ashes?

The crux of Singh's argument is that the officers of All India Services have become complacent due to the certainty of their career progression without any linkage with performance or productivity. As recommended by him, the performance of bureaucrats should be strictly reviewed at different stages of their career.

However, the fact is that the provisions for such review and weeding out of inefficient and corrupt officials already exist. These provisions, however, are rarely ever used because bureaucrats cover for each other to ensure that their own is not harmed. Only a complete overhaul of the bureaucracy will reform it and make it responsive to the needs of society.

In the first instance, the bureaucrats must be divested of the authority to draft service rules for themselves as they tend to focus on parochial considerations of career advancement instead of functional necessity and National Interest. That is the reason for an irrational provision in the “All India Service (AIS) rules” which restores the seniority of an officer superseded – for whatever reason including the lack of integrity, upon his eventual promotion, even it is delayed by several years!