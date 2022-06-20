Will India Reconsider Its Afghanistan Policy After the Kabul Gurudwara Attack?

The Hindu and Sikh communities were engaged in trade, business and banking. They were prosperous. As large numbers of Afghans began to go into exile beginning with the communist rule established in 1978 the country’s Sikh and Hindu communities did the same.

However, the real Hindu and Sikh exodus, began with the country descending into complete chaos in the beginning of the 1990s. Their numbers dwindled to into the hundreds. The Hindu and Sikh population did not increase in any appreciable manner despite the assurances given during the twenty years of the Afghan republic. Now, the last of them want to leave too.

A day after the Gurudwara attack the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for it on the social media. It indicated that it was undertaken against Hindus and Sikhs and the apostates “who supported them”. The last reference was to the Taliban; ISKP and the Taliban are enemies. ISKP claimed that the attack was in retaliation for the insult of Prophet Mohammad.

ISKP has earlier also targeted the Shia Hazaras for it considers Shias as deviating from Islam and therefore ‘wajib-e-qatl’ or ‘fit for being killed’. The Hazaras have been traditionally discriminated in Afghanistan and Pakistan and in recent years have been subjected to horrific violence. The Taliban, too, doubtless is prejudiced against the Hazaras but its current preoccupation is to present to the world that it can secure Afghanistan. That makes it essential that it battles ISKP which is a principal security challenge to it.