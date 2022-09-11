Will Bhagwat-Nadda’s Mission Tripura Consolidate BJP’s Place in Tribal Land?

In the recent by-elections, although the BJP had won 3 seats out of 4, it became clear, as highlighted by this writer in his previous piece for The Quint, there was a drop in the saffron party's vote share.

Nadda’s visit primarily focused on strengthening the ruling party ahead of the 2023 battle. He held separate meetings with party office bearers, state ministers, party MLAs and MDCs (Members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council). Later, he interacted with the party state core committee as well.