Will Be a Historical Blunder if Jammu & Kashmir's Paharis Get ST Status

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on 3 October, promised reservation to Paharis and assured Gujjar Bakerwals that not even 1% from their quota will be reduced. He also stated that Justice G D Sharma Commission has submitted its report and reservation according to the recommendations of the commission will be given to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis.

While the Gujjar Bakerwals already have Scheduled Tribes reservation, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) endorsed the inclusion of Paharis in the ST list early this month, as reported by The Hindu. The proposal, green-lit by the commission, also called for the inclusion of the ‘Paddari tribe,’ ‘Koli’ and ‘Gadda Brahman’ communities in the ST list of J&K.