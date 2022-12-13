What the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill Is Trying to Fix

The Bill also introduces the constitution of a Standing Committee of the State Board of Wildlife, which experts believe will weaken the authority of the State Board of Wildlife which is presently chaired by the Chief Minister of the concerned state which brings credibility to the decisions taken. During the Rajya Sabha debate several members strongly argued against the constitution of the standing committee which will replace the State Board with the Minister of Forest & Wildlife and ten members nominated by them. Mr Jairam Ramesh, the former Minister of Environment & Forests who was also the chair of the Standing Committee argued that with no mandate to include independent experts in the standing committee, it might become a rubber stamp authority clearing developmental projects in wildlife habitats.

Much of the conversation around the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2022 was dominated by issues related to elephants. In fact, most of the speakers in the parliamentary debate spoke of the increasing human-elephant conflict and the need to restrict animals within the forest. The real test of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and this amendment will be measured with how well the elephants and other endangered wildlife are protected and conserved in this country. The Great Indian Bustards are facing extinction with little more than a hundred in the wild now. A country with 985 protected areas and half a century old animal preservation law might soon fail to preserve one of its species. In the last 50 years since the enactment of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the conservation agenda of India has been centered around ‘Project Tiger’ launched in 1973 which is claimed to be one of the best conservation success stories. Going forward, the success of WPA will depend upon how well the State expands its protection beyond iconic species and recognizes the importance of diverse habitats and their connectivity in survival of wildlife.

Debadityo Sinha is an award-winning conservationist and Lead-Climate & Ecosystems team at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. [Email- debadityo.sinha@vidhilegalpolicy.in, Twitter- @debadityo]