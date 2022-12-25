Why ‘To Be or Not To Be a Lady Lawyer’ Is a Dilemma I Fight in Court & Life

Cut to a very recent mediation hearing in one of the NCR district courts. I was representing a European bigwig and the other side was from a small town in Western India who had made a killing having appropriated the European trademark of my client and even selling their products to and fooling the Indian government. Anyway, I go to court and get a stay order against these small-town smarties. Why mediation then? Well, because the small-town smarties have no case and want to “settle” by paying some money. How much money, is what the mediator has to decide.

We are made to register at the mediation cell and then asked to go to the allocated mediator’s chamber. The mediator is your typical district court lawyer. Smart, but not your suits-prototype smart, ha! All's per usual until our mediator’s guest comes in. He is just another lawyer from the neighbouring chamber, inquisitive about what is happening in this one.

He sits in the chair right next to the mediator and starts participating in the discussion. Without a “by your leave." As I look on aghast, his phone rings, loud and shrill. He answers it right there—all of us privy to his conversation. Yes, we are all still sitting in the room.