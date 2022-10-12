Why the Women of My Family Support RSS but I Don’t

I was barely five years old when my mother and I visited my aunt in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, our hometown.

I distinctly remember crossing a coterie of men in khaki shorts, surrounded by police personnel, with several barricades leading towards a residential area called Mahal.

Curious, I asked my mother if something had happened, and she replied nonchalantly, “It’s just the Sangh building.”

This is how I first came to know about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an inescapable part of my family life. The men in khaki shorts were a part of the RSS, headquartered at Mahal, and such groups often randomly gather there.