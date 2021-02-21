Why MoE’s New Rules on Virtual Academic Meetings Are Worrisome

“Science is a collaborative effort. It is truly international in scope. The combined results of several people working together is often much more effective than that of an individual scientist working alone,” said John Bardeen, the only person to win the Nobel Prize for Physics twice.

Modern science thrives on collaborations — both national and international. As a general thumb rule, anything negatively affecting free exchange of ideas between international researchers is detrimental to the growth of modern science and research. This will decelerate the progress of any scientifically advanced nation.