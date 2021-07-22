Why IT Minister Vaishnaw's Dismissal of 'Pegasus' Reports Is Troubling

Intelligence agencies have to develop and acquire surveillance technologies to combat both external and internal threats.

It is preferable if these technologies are developed indigenously for that would ensure that external adversaries do not know Indian surveillance capabilities. If an external power has such information, it can take measures to bypass surveillance systems but if it does not then it obviously cannot do so.

No country wants its surveillance systems and methods to get known.

Hence, it will not surprising if government refuses to confirm if it acquired NSO technologies and to get over the suspicions generated by the current reports through emphasising, as Vaishnaw told Parliament.

“The time-tested processes in our country are well established in our country to ensure that unauthorised surveillance does not take place."

Vaishnav’s bold argument regarding the robustness of India’s official procedures to prevent any misuse of laws, rules and regulations relating to authorised surveillance of communications to prevent terrorism or crime is reassuring.

But it will, in the present climate of mistrust hardly give confidence to the political class, journalists, academia and others. This is especially because of the wide net cast in the surveillance if the lists are to be believed.

It is also likely that these allegations will be refracted by memories of the numerous allegations in the past decades of the tapping of phones of political leaders during the rule of different political parties in the Centre and the states. On all those occasions the opposition levelled charges which parties in power denied. There were also times when such charges were made of snooping on members of the ruling parties too.

Will these reports may an impact on India’s external relations?

It will not do so for all countries engage in clandestine surveillance on each other. This is a fact of international life.