Why Is the US in Denial About al-Qaeda — a Real Threat Under Taliban?

One might be pardoned for thinking that the convoy belonged to a visiting head of state. As the long line of SUV’s rolled into the town square, people ran alongside, kissing the hand of its passenger and taking selfies, even as groups of Taliban guards kept the crowd at bay and sirens blared to make way for his car. The spectacled man smiling delightedly was none other than Amin-ul-Haq, a prominent al-Qaeda leader who returned to his native Nangarhar.

In Washington, former Defence Secretary William Cohen was heard saying, “I think the Taliban will need our help. They are economically unsure and they may come under attack by al-Qaeda or ISIS.” He added, “So, it may be ironic that the very people that have been fighting us will need us in order to stay safe and in power themselves.” That’s a surprising statement, especially since US generals have been saying for years that al-Qaeda was decimated, which, in turn, was the reason why US President Joe Biden himself declared ‘mission over’. But the Senator’s statement, perhaps unwittingly, seems to indicate not just that al-Qaeda is undefeated, but also that it could actually overwhelm the Taliban itself. This needs some analysis.