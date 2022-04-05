Why Is Jammu & Kashmir Seeing a Fresh Wave of Attacks on Civilians?

The Kashmir Valley is once again witnessing a surge in militant attacks on civilians, non-locals and security forces. In the first two days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.

The attacks came ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra that will commence on 30 June this year as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He is likely to visit on 24 April.

The first attack came on Sunday evening, when suspected militants shot and injured two non-locals in Pulwama. The victims were identified as Surinder Singh, a driver, and Dheeraj Dutta, a conductor. Both are residents of Pathankot, Punjab.