Why India’s News Channels Lack Editorial Talent at the Top Level

Stung by what was one of the major viewership grabs of 2020—what some call the TRP scam—government of India created a 4-member committee to assess the existing television rating system in India. This triggered a flash of memory where I had a conversation, a few months back with one of my friends, an editor with prominent news media house in India.

To much of my eye-popping and slow clap moments, I was given to understand there is a severe talent crunch at top for many respectable media outlets (here I am talking mostly about news), the reason being a hydra-headed monster called TRPs or television rating points.

What I came to know was nobody is willing to take up the editor’s seat at most news channels for fear of the weekly guillotine called TV ratings. In a moment of almost crystal ball gazing, this conversation took place a few days before the police FIRs and subsequent reality television playing out of newsrooms and prisons.