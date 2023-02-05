Why Indian Army's Move To Deploy Women Officers In Fighting War Does Not Work

Further, there have been instances when the FOO has assumed command of the assaulting troops after the Company Commander has been grievously wounded, and led the assault on the enemy defences.

One such instance that immediately comes to mind is ‘The Battle of Daruchhian’, fought in the Poonch Sector in December 1971 where the FOO Captain JC Gosain of 196 Field Regiment not only assumed command of the infantry company but also made the supreme sacrifice in this gallant action. So, in such a situation that is going to prevail in war, induction of women officers into the Artillery is not a wise thing to do unless we are only preparing for creating peacetime facades.

Of course, it could be that this present proposal to induct women in the Artillery, is a first step for subsequent induction of women in the Infantry/Armoured Corps; then in that case, there is less cause for concern; but if on the other hand, the Artillery has been singled out just to showcase that we are progressively inducting women in to the Army and in reality, the employment of these Women Artillery Officers is going to be confined to those branches/sections of the Artillery which are not directly involved in the actual application of firepower while going into assault hand in hand with the supported arm, then the result is going to be most undesirable, in that this segregation is going to affect the cohesion (ie, create a vertical divide) in the Officer Cadre of this war-winning Arm.