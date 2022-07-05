Why Have Floods in Assam Become an Annual Scourge?

As the local news in Assam continues to present a grim situation of the floods in the state, the death toll as of 30 June has risen to 151. The unrelenting floods have now affected more than 24.9 lakh people in the state.

In some parts of Assam, the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers have been flowing above the danger level. The floodwaters have damaged 155 roads, five bridges, and seven embankments across the state. Over 85,673 hectares of land are inundated and over 50,000 animals have been washed away.