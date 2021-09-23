Why Does the ‘Suicide’ Theory in Narendra Giri Case Raise Questions?

Four days after he was found hanging from the fan in the bedroom of his multi-million Bagambari Mutt in Prayagraj (Allahabad), the mystery behind the death of widely revered seer Mahant Narendra Giri has deepened.

Meanwhile, amidst demands from multiple quarters for a probe by an independent agency as they dumped the “suicide” theory aggressively floated by the Uttar Pradesh police, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident late Wednesday night.

What prompted the Chief Minister to go for a CBI probe when he seemed quite convinced that the 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by him barely 24 hours earlier would unravel the mystery and bring the guilty to book? Apparently, this was done with a view to pre-empting intervention by the Allahabad High Court, where two letter petitions had been submitted by different sets of advocates who suspected foul play and sought a high-level judicial inquiry. According to another theory, the advice for a CBI probe came from the highest level in Delhi.