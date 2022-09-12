Why Does Pakistan Continue to Support China’s Crackdown on the Uighur Muslims?

Michelle Bachelet, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did not cover all areas during the widely criticised 'guided tour' of Xinjiang in May but still went onto publish the report on conditions for the Uighur and other ethnic minorities in the region only eleven minutes before her term of office expired, claiming to have been subjected to 'tremendous pressure' from all sides to withhold such a publication.

The Chinese, especially went all guns blazing, with various kinds of legal expedients and threats of legal and economic retaliation against the United Nations. This also faced backlash from various human rights organisations such as Amnesty International which have repeatedly defined the attitude of the United Nations in general, and of Bachelet in particular, as "unacceptable".

The lady has been accused several times, and by many for her dalliance with the Chinese establishment and, of having a ‘more than soft’ attitude towards Beijing. And the report, they say, reflects similar attitude. To begin with, it never uses the word 'genocide' while denouncing that and indicating the perpetration of humanitarian crimes against religious minority groups by the government of The People’s Republic of China(PRC) without outrightly condemning it.