Why Does Asaduddin Owaisi Indulge in Jinnah & Pakistan Bashing Often?

“Listen Pakistan! You can never compete with India.” This wasn’t a BJP leader, but the man who a few believe to be the sole representative of Muslims in India - Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AlMIM).

He was responding to Pakistani minister Sheikh Rashid’s comment after their cricket victory over India: “A minister of our neighbouring country said that Pakistan’s win against India in the #T20WorldCup match was a victory for Islam...What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?”

Owaisi said this in Muzaffarnagar; UP elections, where he hopes to make his debut, are due early next year.