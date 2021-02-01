Why Did Pak Acquit Omar Saeed Sheikh And How Will the US View It?

The three-year-long Pearl Project that Asra Nomani conducted with Georgetown University and that ended in 2010, established that the murder of Pearl involved several Pakistani jihadi organisations, at the centre of which was Omar Saeed Sheikh (himself belonging to Harkat-ul-Mujahideen).



The Pearl Project, in fact, offers a window into the nexus of the Punjabi Taliban with the al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. The Punjabi Taliban consists of an alphabet soup, members of which reincarnate under new names when the international community pressured Pakistan to stamp down on these groups.



Punjabi Taliban like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), Harkat-ul-Islami (HuI), Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) which resurfaced as Jamat-ud-Dawa (JeD), and still later as Falah-e-Insaniyat (FeI), etc., were all midwifed by Pakistan’s military intelligence agencies and remain under its benevolent care, save a sacrifice here or there for eyewash purposes.

When Omar Saeed Sheikh travelled to Karachi to abduct Pearl, he was helped by men from his own Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (an outfit created by the ISI as the militant arm of the Jamat-e-Islami), based in Indian administered Kashmir, to internationalise the Kashmir cause), the Lashari-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and the al-Qaeda.

Some of these men, like Amjad Farooqi, had also been involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 in 1994, which resulted in the exchange of Sheikh himself, Masood Azhar (JeM) and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Why did India cut a deal to free its over 150 hostages?

“In Afghanistan, with the ISI and Taliban cooperating on the ground, any rescue mission was nigh impossible, and Indian authorities reluctantly cut a deal,” writes Paul Stott.